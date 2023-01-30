Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.