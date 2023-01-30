Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

