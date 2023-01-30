Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 373,443 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 735 ($9.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

