Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 439,227 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after buying an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after buying an additional 699,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after buying an additional 371,447 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

