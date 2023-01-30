Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 90,249 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

