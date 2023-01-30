Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

