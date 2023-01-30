Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 833.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,204 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 1,032,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,293,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $10,680,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.48.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.