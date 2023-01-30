Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

