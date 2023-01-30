Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,335 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $228.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.12. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

