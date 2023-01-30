Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,430 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

