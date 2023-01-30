Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,734 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

