Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,935 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

