Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,347,853 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,347,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $52,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $499,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
PTCT opened at $46.25 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
