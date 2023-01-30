Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 422 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

