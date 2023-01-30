Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,605 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

