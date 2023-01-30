Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 602,863 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 4.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.