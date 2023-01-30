Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,842 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

