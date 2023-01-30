Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,751 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

