Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRI opened at $64.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

