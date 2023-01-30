Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $127.68 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

