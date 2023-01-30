Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

