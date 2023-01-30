Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ashland Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ashland in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $107.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

