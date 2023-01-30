Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Raymond James’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.4 %

RJF opened at $111.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

