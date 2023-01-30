Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

AAL stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group



American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

