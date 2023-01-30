Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ST opened at $46.79 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.