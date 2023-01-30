Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,870.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 9,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,894.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 227,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,661 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,795.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

