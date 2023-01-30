Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after acquiring an additional 128,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $17,294,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

