ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $458.86 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average of $416.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

