SG Americas Securities LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celestica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

