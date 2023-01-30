SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

FICO opened at $660.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $610.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $676.98. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

