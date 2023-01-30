SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.31.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

