Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $295,386,000 after purchasing an additional 741,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,389,000 after buying an additional 944,579 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 222.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.57.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

