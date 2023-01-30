Short Interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Decreases By 16.9%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG opened at $48.65 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

