Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expands By 6.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 12,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AEM opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
