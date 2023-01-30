Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Rises By 34.5%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 1,057,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,950,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Monday. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
B2Digital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Digital (BTDG)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.