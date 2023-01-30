Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Rises By 35.1%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $18.54 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.15.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.