Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Rises By 35.1%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $18.54 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.