Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increases By 6.9%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.62 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

