Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increases By 6.9%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.62 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
