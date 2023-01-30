Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Increases By 38.5%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWKF shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from $3,870.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cranswick from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CRWKF opened at C$36.40 on Monday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$36.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.40.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

