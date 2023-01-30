Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Decreases By 9.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

