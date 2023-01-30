Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Grows By 36.5%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DCO opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.