Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declines By 9.1%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.