Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declines By 9.1%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
See Also
