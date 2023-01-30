Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 6.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 435.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $20.00 on Monday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

