Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expands By 38.5%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

