Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Grows By 7.0%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Etsy by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 196,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $137.80 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.