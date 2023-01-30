Short Interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Decreases By 9.1%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 915,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $414.14 million, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.11. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fanhua by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

