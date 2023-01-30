Short Interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Decreases By 9.1%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 915,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Fanhua Stock Performance
Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $414.14 million, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.11. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
