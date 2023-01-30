Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Expands By 33.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of FCREY stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
About Fletcher Building
