Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Increases By 7.0%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get FOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in FOX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.