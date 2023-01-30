Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rises By 37.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

