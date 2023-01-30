Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Drops By 9.1%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 172,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 127,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express Trading Down 1.7 %

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

