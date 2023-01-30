Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Increases By 35.0%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $26.26 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.